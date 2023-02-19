Flooding in Wairoa during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Wairoa District Council

A Whanganui Mayoral Relief Fund has been launched to support people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in nearby districts.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe said people had been asking the council about ways to help.

“Lots of people came to me with their own stories and a desire to support in some way,” Tripe said

Personally, he also has connections to the storm as he has both family members and friends living in Muriwai and Hawkes Bay, two of the areas worst affected by the cyclone.

“My cousin lives in Muriwai and his house was an emergency shelter after the cyclone,” he said.

Tripe said he, elected members of the council and local businesses held a meeting on Saturday to organise a co-ordinated response to the cyclone and establish the relief fund.

“The idea is to have a single fund that will be released appropriately and 100 per cent of the fund will go to relief for Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Specifically where the funds would be sent to has yet to be decided, as Tripe said he is in discussions with Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) to determine this.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Districts being considered to receive the funds were part of LGNZ’s Zone Three, which includes council districts badly affected by the cyclone including Gisborne, Wairoa, Hastings, Napier, Hawke’s Bay and Tararua.

It was decided to donate cash rather than food or clothes as he said cash was often more useful at this point in the response, as those affected may not have anywhere to store other products.

“At the moment the clear direction I’m getting is cash and financial help is of most help, because with those they can actually buy things they need,” Tripe said.

He also said the council was deliberating on whether it would send further financial support along with the funds, and three council personnel were currently on the ground in Hawke’s Bay responding to the storm.

“From our perspective, that’s a good start and if things evolve we’ll look at how we can appropriately respond in other ways as well,” he said.

While the fund was only set up on Saturday, he said he’d already received a positive response from some citizens.

“People have said to me ‘I’ve donated’ so I’m picking it’s going to be well received,” he said.

He thanked Whanganui people for their support, even in what has already been a difficult year financially.

People who want to donate to the fund can donate to account number 01-0790-0157888-00 with the reference number CG23.