Mark Bullock has been discharged from Wellington Hospital following a serious assault on Taupō Quay early on Saturday, April 23. Photo / NZME

Whanganui lawyer Mark Bullock has been discharged from Wellington Hospital after undergoing an operation following a serious assault.

Bullock was seriously injured and flown to Wellington Hospital in critical condition following the assault at the intersection of Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave at 2am on Saturday, April 23.

Following an operation, his condition stabilised by April 29.

Forestry worker Villiome Nuku Kuruyabaki, 23, appeared in the Whanganui District Court on April 29 and entered no plea to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Bullock with intent to injure.

He was remanded on bail with strict conditions including a 24-hour curfew unless working, being ordered not to contact his victim, not to drink alcohol or enter a licensed premises and not to apply for a passport.

He is to appear before the court again on May 17 to enter a plea.