The Thirstys face Taritari in a Whanganui Kickstart Rugby mixed-grade playoff game for third place. Photo / John Sula

The ninth, largest season of kickstart rugby has inspired plans to take a unique Whanganui-made sport to the world.

Kickstart Rugby co-ordinator John Sula said the idea behind the game came from players with a rugby background wanting to continue honing their skills throughout the summer.

“It’s a little bit different.”

The sport is a fusion of rules from league, rugby and sevens but is no-contact. It’s also fast-paced and each game lasts only 30 minutes, with no halftime break.

The secret to the game’s charm is its simplicity, Sula said.

“We try to keep it as simple as possible. It just takes a couple of weeks if you’re new to it to become familiar with it.”

The popularity of kickstart rugby has grown, with Sula saying even die-hard footballers were ditching their sport to join teams.

Twenty-six teams with up to 16 players on each side took part in the past season.

“I think that’s one thing about Whanganui people - they just like throwing a rugby ball around.”

The season lasts from October to early March, with games held at the Kaierau Rugby Football Club every Thursday night.

Sula said although the sport suited people who had played rugby league or touch, there were also first-time players being drawn into the sport by friends.

The idea to create a world cup for kickstart rugby came from Sula seeing the Tui Force Back World Series. He hoped building an event for Whanganui’s own sport would create a similar thrill.

“It’s unique to Whanganui; it’s not played anywhere else in the world.”

He put down the success of last season to people advertising the game through word-of-mouth, social media and at local clubs, which allowed the sport to grow organically.

“This backyard game is going to have its own world cup.”

There was a record number of 12 teams in the mixed grade, seven in the over-30s masters’ grade and seven in the open men’s grade.

A Whanganui High School team in the mixed grade went through the season unbeaten.

“It’s been good to see some of those mixed teams include kids and families.”

The final for the premier open men’s title attracted a crowd of a few hundred people. Defending champions Wizards took home the victory after an intense match.

“It was anyone’s game, right up to the final whistle.”

There were three teams in each of the grades that dominated throughout the season, but no one could really know who was going to come out on top, he said.

“We just want to keep building on that success to see how far we can take it.”

Planning for the world cup has been under way since last October.

Sula said although the sport was social and fun, the organisers were serious about delivering a good product: “Who wouldn’t want a world title?”

