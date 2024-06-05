Surge in serious young offenders, new Government tax hits EV owners and expert offers advice ahead of tonight's $43 million Lotto Powerball jackpot. Video / NZHerald / Gettyimages

A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a Whanganui property last night.

A homicide investigation was launched this morning after police were called to a property on Fitzherbert Ave, Springvale, at 7.11pm on Tuesday, where they found a woman dead.

The 50-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a vehicle of interest was located at another Whanganui address, Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Humphrey said.

“A scene examination is continuing at the Fitzherbert Ave address and will be completed on Thursday.”

Humphrey said while inquiries into the incident continue, police believe there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.

He earlier confirmed the victim and arrested man were known to each other.

“Police are working with victim support to support the family, who we will continue to update as the investigation progresses,” Humphrey said.

Family member Elijah Pue said the victim would be dearly missed.

”She was a loved kuia, a mother and a sister for many.”

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said they saw police arrive on Tuesday evening.

They said they did not know the victim personally but the property was usually quiet.