Whanganui firefighters have officially voted to ratify the terms of the agreement in the settlement of their worker's dispute. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui professional firefighters are back to business as usual after their 18-month-long industrial dispute was officially settled.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) had been in a dispute with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) over union members wanting pay increases and better support for their mental and physical health.

Earlier in December, terms of agreement for a settlement between the parties were signed and presented to union members to ratify the terms.

Votes were cast in 26 union chapters across the country, with Whanganui holding theirs on December 12.

The final vote found members overwhelmingly in favour of the agreement, with 97.7 per cent voting for the ratification of the settlement.

NZPFU Whanganui secretary Geoff Moore said he was relieved to be able to move on from the dispute.

“It’s brilliant to put it all behind us and start moving forward now, it’s a great result,” he said.

The decision meant firefighters would now be able to fully focus on their jobs once again, Moore said.

The settlement included a wage increase of 24 per cent and an allowance increase of 22 per cent.

Firefighters will also now have access to blood screenings for the early detection of cancer and other illnesses, as well as other health benefits.

Moore said the ratification wasn’t all about money, but about keeping firefighters safe and healthy.

He made specific note of the blood screening included in the settlement.

“That will save firefighters’ lives, there’s no question about that.”

Fenz chief executive Kerry Gregory said the ratification was a welcome and significant step forward.

“Our aim has always been to do right by our people, while ensuring the sustainability of Fire and Emergency for all New Zealanders,” Gregory said.

“I want to acknowledge and thank everyone involved and impacted for their patience as we worked through this lengthy and challenging process alongside the NZPFU,” he said.

NZPFU national secretary Wattie Watson said the settlement could not have happened without the Government’s support, with them providing $100 million of the $145 million settlement.

He acknowledged Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti for bringing the parties back to the table for negotiations, and the support of other parties, in particular, Green Party MPs Jan Logie and Chlöe Swarbrick.

Gregory also acknowledged the Government’s support.

As for Moore and the rest of Whanganui’s professional firefighters, he said they were all happy to be back in action.

“We’ll get back into it, so it’s great,” he said.



