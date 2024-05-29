Whanganui District schools quiz

These memorial gates are all that remains of what Whanganui school?

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. What agricultural school, closed in 1988, will hold a reunion in July?

2. What is the name of the wharenui opened at Whanganui Girls’ College in 2023?

3. Which primary school has introduced mid-term breaks?

4. What college did historian TW Downes describe in 1921 as “one of the pioneer institutions of its kind in NZ”?

5. Volunteers have transformed what former Waimarino school into a local asset?

6. What significant event happened at Marcellin School in 1999?

7. A memorial gate is all that remains of what in Whanganui school?

8. William Sutch (1907–75), a NZ economist, historian, writer, public servant and suspected spy, once taught in Whanganui - true or false?

9. When Parikino School re-opened in 1914 with a roll of 32 pupils, what had it obtained from upriver Koriniti?

10. The Marist Brothers taught in Whanganui for 85 years, pulling out in what decade?

Quiz Answers

1. Flock House, near Bulls. It began in 1924.

2. Poutamatia.

3. Huntley School in Marton.

4. Wanganui Technical College, now City College.

5. Mangaeturoa School near Raetihi. It functioned as a school from 1904-82.

6. The school changed its name to St Marcellin after Marcellin Champagnat was canonised as a saint by the Catholic Church

7. Queen’s Park which opened in 1879 as the girls’ high school, became Queen’s Park in 1906 and closed in 1972 as it was considered an earthquake risk.

8. True, he was a teacher at Wanganui Technical College.

9. The Pamoana Native School at Koriniti rafted a school building to Parikino.

10. 1970s (1979).

Six correct - good; 8 - very good; 10 - genius!