Six windows were smashed overnight on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Whanganui Community Arts Centre on Taupo Quay was attacked overnight on Wednesday, with six windows at the front and side of the building smashed.

A bus shelter nearby also had its glass damaged.

Centre trustee Lidy Schouw said street cleaners noticed the damage on Thursday morning and police had been notified.

"There was no sign of a break-in, it's just pure vandalism," Schouw said.

"We actually found a wooden stake inside the shop, which is obviously what they used to smash the windows."

A security light at the back of the centre was smashed just before Christmas, and someone had climbed the fence and vandalised part of the ceramic totem pole in the courtyard, Schouw said.

Ironically, a funding application for more security cameras was sent off on Tuesday.

"Last week someone actually got up on the roof and turned off the air-conditioning unit.

"People have been on the roof of the building next door as well."

Schouw said the centre was insured against the latest damage, but there was an excess of $1000.

Louise Herdman (left) and Lidy Schouw survey the damage. Photo / Bevan Conley

"This is all volunteer-run so that's a lot of money.

"We charge out a room at $20 for four hours. We really try and keep our prices low, because it's a community facility and we want to remove any barriers for people to use it.

"Up until now it's been a nuisance but there hasn't been any really serious damage.

"Now they have upped it a notch."

Louise Herdman runs the mosaic shop and studio in the front of the building where the windows were smashed.

She said she didn't think it was a targeted attack on the centre itself.

"It feels like whoever has done this has some real anger issues.

"We were just celebrating our new art group, and it's been going so well. This wasn't the way we wanted to advertise ourselves.

"The potters and I teach at night-time, and we have to make sure we have another person with us when we leave.

"It doesn't feel quite as safe."