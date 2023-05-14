The first round of Tasman Tanning Premier is complete.

Waverley Harvesting Border made a successful sojourn to Ōhakune’s Rochfort Park for their latest defence of the Barracks Bar Challenge Shield, beating McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu 46-24 on Saturday.

The signs of spark are there for the battler’s Ruapehu in their first season back in Tasman Tanning Premier, as they had the three-time champions under pressure at times, but again, the lack of depth in their outside backs proved the crutch.

Border’s debut season winger Luke Myers scored a hat-trick of tries, while dominant midfielder Alekesio Vakrorogo added a double.

Vakarorogo’s cousin Ranato Tikoisolomone dotted down, as did fellow frontrower Hamish Mellow.

Utility back Nick Harding added a try and three conversions.

For the home side, second five Connor McIntyre continues to find playing at home profitable, as his double made it three tries from two games at Rochfort, while reserve Fergus Smith scored his team’s second-half try.

First five Logan Blackburn converted all three tries as well as a first-half penalty.

Border will now bring the Challenge Shield to the Country Club to face the Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau side who denied them another trophy in the Paul Mitchell Cup - as the 18-17 result in week one means Kaierau leads the table after the first round of games.

Kaierau’s trophy lift tempered disappointment for supporters at the Country Club after the much-anticipated Tasman Tanning Senior game between undefeated sides Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic and Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau.

Celtic conclusively retained their Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield with a 64-5 hammering, taking over the top of the points table.

Another side on the move was Bennett’s Taihape, who leapt up from fifth to third after a big 55-7 over newcomers Castlecliff Club Mustangs at Spriggens Park.

The main event on that ground was a thriller, as Tāmata Hauhā Rātana came back from 18-0 down at halftime against Black Bull Liquor Pirates to force a 28-28 stalemate, which still saw Rātana fall out of the top four on what has became a congested table from third place down to eighth.

Utiku Old Boys rebounded from their narrow loss to Kaierau by travelling to Marton Park to pick up a comfortable 35-3 over JJ Walters Asphalt Marton.

Also travelling well were the AGC Marist Knights, who held off a determined McCrea Scanning Counties 32-17 at McNab Domain.

Not travelling at all were the Border Seniors, who defaulted to Kelso Hunterville, with the home side awarded a 53-8 result, which under Rule 30 of the WRFU’s club competition guidelines is based on Border’s for/against averages from their other games.

Results, May 13

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 5

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 43 (Harry Unsworth, Raymond Salu, Tai Pulemagafa, Joe Edwards, Peceli Malanicagi, Peniani Waqatabu, Carliwyne Riddles tries; Sheldon Pakinga 4 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 5 (Hamish Broadhead try). HT: 19-5.

Waverley Harvesting Border 46 (Luke Myers 3, Alekesio Vakarorogo 2, Ranato Tikoisolomone, Hamish Mellow, Nick Harding tries; Harding 3 con) bt McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 24 (Connor McIntyre 2, Fergus Smith tries; Logan Blackburn pen, 3 con). HT: 31-17.

Bye: Byford’s Readimix Taihape.

Senior Championship, Week 5

At Spriggens Park: Bennett’s Taihape bt Castlecliff Club Mustangs 55-7. HT: 29-0.

At Spriggens Park: Black Bull Liquor Pirates drew with Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 28-28. HT: 18-0 Pirates.

At Kaierau Country Club (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 64-5. HT: 40-5.

At McNab Domain: AGC Marist Knights bt McCrea Scanning Counties 32-17. HT: 17-7 Knights.

At Marton Park: Utiku OB 35 bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 35-3. HT: 14-3.

At Hunterville: Kelso Hunterville beat Border by default (58-3).

Premier Points (End of first round)

P W D L BP For Ag Diff Pts

Kaierau 4 3 0 1 3 132 64 69 15

Border 4 3 0 1 2 99 62 37 14

Taihape 4 2 0 2 1 77 58 19 9

Marist 4 2 0 2 1 85 91 -6 9

Ruapehu 4 0 0 4 1 75 193 -138 1

Kaierau win Paul Mitchell Cup and Barracks Bar $500 voucher.

Senior Points

P W D L BP For Ag Diff Pts

Celtic 5 5 0 0 4 273 45 228 24

Kaierau 5 4 0 1 4 203 110 93 20

Taihape 5 3 0 2 5 188 63 125 17

Pirates 5 3 1 1 3 201 97 104 17

Hunterville 5 3 0 2 4 166 80 86 16

Utiku OB 5 3 0 2 4 122 62 60 16

Rātana 5 3 1 1 2 104 82 22 16

Knights 5 3 0 2 3 123 92 31 15

Counties 5 1 0 4 1 68 194 -126 5

Marton 5 1 0 4 0 66 143 -77 4

Mustangs 5 0 0 5 0 25 292 -267 0

Border 5 0 0 5 0 11 290 -279 0