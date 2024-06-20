Marist won 38-20 after pulling away in the final quarter last Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Tasman Tanning Premier club rugby playoffs have arrived a week early as Tāmata Hauhā Rātana will try to make it two upsets in a row to snatch fourth spot from Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist at the Pā on Saturday.

In the perfect storm last weekend, Rātana played out of their skin for their official 100th celebrations to roll over an understrength Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 27-12, while up the road at Spriggens Park, Marist could not make themselves safe on the table after a 33-7 defeat to Waverley Harvesting Border.

Picking up a bonus-point win, Rātana (3-6) have closed to within two points of Marist (2-2-5) to make the game a virtual quarter-final on their home turf.

“It was a bit of an ambush [last weekend], but we were pretty confident, we had a good training and we were just trying to find ways to use our attacking weapons,” said experienced assistant coach Cornel Mason, who is helping player-coach Jamie Hughes.

“The tails really got up. We just did the basics and any opportunity to attack, we just attacked.

“If we can get over the line on Saturday, everything’s possible. Our first year back, to be given an opportunity is awesome.”

Powerful midfielder Lafo Takiari scored a double, while former representative fullback Cody Hemi and Rotorua-based first five-eighths Akira Mako also dotted down.

Rātana have improved in the second round, with the arrival of blindside flanker Brett Joyes adding a grafting dimension so Hughes did not have extra workload at openside and being ably assisted by veteran Marius Joseph in the loose forwards, along with Hughes’ fellow Steelform Whanganui wider squad members Tawhiwhi Karaitiana and prop Kereti Tamou.

“They are the ones really leading us. There’s 15 guys holding the team together,” said Mason.

Takiari’s midfield partner Mitai Hemi is also in the Whanganui group, along with fellow backs Petera Patea-Koro and Brooklyn Herewini.

“[With Kaierau] it’s overwhelming that the young guys got through it,” said Mason.

“They got up for it. We need to achieve that again.

“Win or lose, I’m really proud of them, just to say we stood up.”

The irony is the man looking to mastermind his Marist team keeping Rātana from making the semifinals in their first year back in Premier is the coach from their previous season up in 2019 – Steelie Koro.

Koro and his assistant Duane Brown, taking over the Premier squad after back-to-back Senior title wins with Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic, timed it right with their resources in the last meeting between the sides on May 11 at Spriggens.

Marist won 38-20 after pulling away in the final quarter, with 24 points being scored from their bench as Whanganui squad members Josaia Bogileka and Samu Kubunavanua came on to get tries.

Work commitments have kept Kubunavanua away from Marist more than they would like, especially after promising youngster and fellow Whanganui group flanker Jayden Garland-Lower injured his leg.

Stepping up in their absence has been Connor O’Leary, in the Whanganui group alongside his cousin and lock Ben O’Leary, while representative hooker Alesana Tofa has also been used on the side of the scrum.

Whanganui group halfback Daniel Kauika has been top-scorer with 41 points, and either he or first five Wiremu Morgan (14 points) will handle the all-important goalkicking duties – given Marist can play for a draw or even just a couple of bonus points could get them through under various scenarios.

Wingers Clive Stowers and Ioane Hough-Aki have scored three tries this season, while doubles have come from Connor O’Leary and another Whanganui group member in second five Jamie Robertson.

But it really is Whanganui incumbent Bogileka who can make the difference. Whether starting or off the bench, he has scored seven tries, including the only one last weekend against Border.

Draw, June 22

Tasman Tanning Premier, 2.35pm kickoffs unless noted

Border v Taihape, Dallison Park; Rātana v Marist, Rātana Pā; Kaierau, v Marton, Country Club.

Women’s Rugby

After two months of exciting action under the evening lights and in the afternoon sun, we have reached the business end of the WRFU Women’s competition with the semifinals on Friday night.

The Cooks Gardens doubleheader last week saw Byfords Construction Taihape lock in a home Memorial Cup playoff by holding off third-placed Silks Audit Rātana 27-12.

Very much wanting the semifinal in front of their own supporters, with the final always going to be at Cooks Gardens, both team went after it under lights.

Taihape led 12-5 at halftime and started to pull away, but Rātana came back at 22-12 before Taihape scored the last try to secure a home fixture.

In the other semifinal at Cooks Gardens, unbeaten defending champions AGC Marist Clover will host fourth-placed Speedy Signs Kaierau, who are coming off the bye.

For the second time in three matches, Marist received a default victory after the Marton Queenbeez could not confirm a full squad for their final match of the campaign last Friday.

Again, a friendly game was organised with Marist players mixing in with the remaining Queenbeez.

Kaierau were the beaten finalists in last year’s campaign and hold the only victory over Marist in nearly two seasons of rugby, winning in the first round of games in 2023.

However, this year has been a tougher slog for the girls from the Country Club, as Marist pulled away from them late in the second half to win 39-27 on April 19, while Kaierau defaulted the return match on May 24.

Kickoff at Memorial Park is 7pm while the game at Cooks Gardens begins at 5.30pm.