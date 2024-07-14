He cut down Kaierau danger-man Peceli Malanicagi and others so many times on the fringes that it was only when Vakarorogo was hurt early in the second half of extra time that the Kaierau fullback broke through to score what the Kaiwaka faithful were sure was the game-winner.

Border No 8 Josefa Namosimalua, try-scoring prop Kamipeli Latu and blindside flanker Ranato Tikoisolomone just kept getting up and coming for more.

For Kaierau, player of the day prop Raymond Salu drove for metre after metre in a 100 minute effort, scoring the try that started Kaierau’s second-half revival, while flanker Mairanga Tamehana did everything from hard defence, to lineout jumping, and slotting back into halfback after try-scorer Eben Claassen had to limp off.

Tamehana’s only regret will be the yellow card right near the end of extra time during Border’s last surge, although Border also had to go without inspirational skipper Angus Middleton for the end of the first half.

Second-five Ethan Robinson finished with a 17-point haul including the try to put his side briefly ahead 26-22, and kicked well in the first 30 minutes.

But both he and centre Sheldon Pakinga struggled when trying to land longer range attempts, especially going into the wind – which is what made Border first-five Nick Harding’s sideline conversion right at the end of the first half so priceless.

But at the end of the day it was Albert – his converted try after reaching out and just scraping the paint following Robinson’s try looked like it had Border safe at 29-26 with the clock counting down. And when Kaierau looked like they had pulled it out, the plucky halfback did it again in the 100th minute as the final dagger from his team’s long march out of their own 22m.

“He’s a big-game player, man, just stoked,” Border co-coach Todd Cowan said.

“So proud of the boys to go into extra time and just have the ticker – it’s something special.

“I must take my hat off to Kaierau though, because that could have gone either way. That was one hell of a battle.

“We’ve been tight tussles in finals the last few years, but this one was a real nail-biter.

“We’re very fortunate and Kaierau put up a huge challenge today.”

Standing or sitting behind their posts after Albert’s last kick, mentally and physically Kaierau were gone, with coach Danny Tamehana understandably still trying to process the moment.

“I thought we might have held on there, but the true champions came back in the end,” he said.

“It just shows you what finals rugby is about - just keep going and get in that grind.

“It’s a hard one to swallow. There’s a good team here and now they’ve had a taste of it, I reckon they’ll be more than happy to come back again next year.”

Border 36 (A Vakarorogo 2, T Albert 2, K Latu tries; Albert pen, 3 con, N Harding con) bt Kaierau 34 (R Salu ,E Claasen, E Robinson, P Malanicagi tries; Robinson 4 pen, S Pakinga con) after extra time. HT: 17-9. FT: 29-29.