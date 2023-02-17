Whanganui bus drivers prepare for launch of new frequent bus service Te Ngaru The Tide

Experienced Tranzit Coachlines central bus driver Diane Hopkinson is looking forward to being part of the team for Whanganui's frequent bus service Te Ngaru, The Tide. Photo / Supplied

Experienced Tranzit Coachlines central bus driver Diane Hopkinson is looking forward to being part of the team for Whanganui's frequent bus service Te Ngaru, The Tide. Photo / Supplied

Trips on any Whanganui bus service will be free for a week to celebrate the launch of Whanganui’s new frequent bus service.

Te Ngaru The Tide (210) bus service begins operating on Saturday morning.

The service, being launched by Horizons Regional Council in partnership with Whanganui District Council and Tranzit Coachlines, will run every 20 minutes between Castlecliff and Aramoho and connect a range of destinations including Gonville, the hospital, the central city and Victoria Ave.

Whanganui District Council’s representative on Horizons Regional Council’s passenger transport committee, Anthonie Tonnon, said there was a real buzz in the community about the new Te Ngaru The Tide bus route that the two councils have worked together on.

“It’s been great to chat to people about the new route and hear how they might use it - whether it’s getting to the markets on Saturdays, staying in town later on Fridays, a new means of independence for their teenagers, or a way to connect to other parts of town. People have loved the video, and I’ve also had people of all ages interested in real-time tracking and the new Transit app.”

During the free week - from February 18 to 25 - people can jump on any bus on the Whanganui urban network for free, regardless of whether they have a Bee Card.

“The free week of bus travel will help people to try this frequent service that connects key locations between Castlecliff, the city and Aramoho such as the hospital, upper Victoria Ave shops and Gonville,” Tonnon said.

“As it’s a first step, some people won’t live exactly on the route, but may find it easy to connect using another bus, their bike, or a scooter to cross the bridge. The free week is also a great time to get a Bee Card set up.”

Horizons will be giving away free Bee Cards at the river markets today.

The first Te Ngaru The Tide service departs at 9am from the bus shelter opposite 236 Somme Parade in Aramoho.

Meanwhile, both experienced and returning bus drivers are excited to join the Te Ngaru The Tide team.

The service will be carried out by Tranzit drivers, who have been going through route familiarisation training over the past few weeks.

Experienced Tranzit bus driver Diane Hopkinson is part of The Tide team and believed the service’s increased frequency will assist many people in the region.

“I’m confident they will see a huge improvement with the service running every 20 minutes, especially those who may attend a hospital appointment and have had to previously wait an hour for the bus - now they won’t have to wait so long,” Hopkinson said.

Tranzit Coachlines central manager Connor Mear said while many of The Tide’s team were experienced, others were also new to the industry.

The company recently held a career open day at the Whanganui River Market which he said helped aid recruitment efforts.

“What I’ve enjoyed seeing recently through our internal driver training programme is newcomers to the industry learning important life skills,” he said.

One of the new recruits to the team is Storm Hope, who previously drove buses in Australia but has returned to the industry after a seven-year break.

“It has been a while since I drove buses, but I’ve taken to it again like a duck to water – I’m happy.”

With the launch of the service, some of Tranzit’s buses will be branded in a new livery and include Euro 6 diesel buses, the most environmentally friendly diesel bus available.

As part of the launch weekend, Tranzit will hold a second career open day today from 8am to 1pm in the tramway area at the River Market.

The event will include a free barbeque and will offer people the chance of driving in a bus simulator, which will let them feel what it’s like to drive a bus in a safe and controlled environment.