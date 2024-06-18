The bull sold for $11,500 with the proceeds going to Ollie Thomson and his family.

A fundraising campaign has given an injured rugby player and his family extra support.

Last month Whanganui plumbing apprentice Ollie Thomson was injured in a rugby match at Taihape and was immediately flown to Christchurch Hospital.

He has since remained there for treatment for a smashed L1 vertebrae, before an estimated five to six months of rehabilitation at Burwood spinal unit.

Rangitīkei’s Pine Park Angus stud owners Ed and Kirsty Sherriff immediately stepped in to help the family, donating the sale price of their Lot 16 Angus bull at their bull sale on June 6.

Ed Sherriff said the bull sold for $11,500 to a Taihape client.

“A good client of ours purchased it. We had originally expected the bull to sell for between $5000-$10,000 so this was fantastic. It was a great opportunity for us to support Ollie and his family.”

On top of this, PGG Wrightson Genetics donated $2500 to the Thomson family.

Sherriff said as his sons and the Thomson boys played rugby together, it was the least he and Kirsty could do.

“When we heard about Ollie, we knew we had to help him and since the bull sale was already going ahead, it made sense to donate the sale price of one of our bulls.”

In a recent update shared on a Givealittle page for Ollie, the Thomson family said Ollie was temporarily in a wheelchair and gaining back some independence.

“He’s making slow and steady progress due to the hard work he’s putting into his twice-daily physio sessions.”

The family thanked people for their support, with the Givealittle page raising about $40,000 as of Tuesday, June 18.

“A very big thank you to everyone for your support and generosity, it’s been overwhelming. We are extremely grateful to the first responders, rescue helicopter, Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital medical teams all involved with the amazing care of Ollie.”

To donate to the Thomson family, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/ollie-thomsons-recovery-fund.