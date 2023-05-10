In 2022, Whanganui had the highest influenza vaccination rates for the over-65 population at 79 per cent.

Health professionals are hoping to slow the tide of winter flu in Whanganui through a high influenza vaccination rate.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand medical officer of health for Whanganui, Dr Patrick O’Connor, said the healthcare system had an increase in admissions for respiratory infections every winter.

“Elderly people are more seriously affected by influenza, with increased rates of hospitalisation and death.”

Last year, Whanganui had the highest uptake of the influenza vaccine of the over-65 population in New Zealand - at 79 per cent.

Whanganui Regional Health Network immunisation co-ordinator Nicola Metcalfe said the influenza vaccine was strongly encouraged to keep people out of hospitals, especially those with vulnerable immune systems, pregnant women and the elderly.

“Recent numbers indicate we’re on par with the higher-performing regions around New Zealand, and we’ll try to maintain that through the season,” she said.

“We’re always very mindful, because we don’t have a crystal ball and we don’t know what’s coming through the borders or from overseas.”

Whanganui Unichem Pharmacy owner Melina Holmes said staff had been “horrendously busy” trying to keep up with flu vaccinations.

“In terms of the flu vaccinations, we’re tracking as we normally would at this time of year, so it’s really busy in April and May and then starts to tail off.”

Holmes said for people who were nervous about getting a flu vaccination, the best thing to do was to visit a pharmacy, doctor or nurse to get answers to any questions they may have.

“You’re not going to be made to have the vaccine, but it’s just best if you’re fully informed.”

Holmes said normally, the flu virus would peak in a few months’ time, but it seemed like cases were on the rise earlier than normal.

It was important to remember vaccinations didn’t just offer individual protection, she said.

“I started getting vaccinated for the flu back in my 20s to protect the other whānau in my household and my grandparents when I went to visit them in the rest home.”

Metcalfe said this year, the flu vaccine was free for children aged from six months to 12 years old.

“Whilst in young people of that age group we tend not to see really serious cases of flu, they can spread flu throughout whānau, so it’s part of preventing people from becoming unwell with flu.”

O’Connor said as there were restrictions on travel due to Covid, there were fewer influenza cases in 2020 and 2021.

“The first line of defence against serious illness this winter is to ensure high rates of immunisation across the country.”

People can book their flu and Covid-19 vaccines now at www.BookMyVaccine.co.nz, call 0800 28 29 26 to book over the phone or contact their GP, pharmacy or healthcare provider.