Whanganui's Jake Hood kicking his way to the MOKNZ Open National Full Contact Kyokushin karate championships.

Whanganui's Jake Hood kicking his way to the MOKNZ Open National Full Contact Kyokushin karate championships.

Whanganui’s Jake Hood became the youngest winner of a New Zealand national senior national title in karate at the MOKNZ Open National Full Contact Kyokushin karate championships.

A contingent of eight competitors from Whanganui took part in the event, which was held in Christchurch.

Kyokushin Whanganui Club coach Richard Hood said his son Jake, 19, placed first in the heavyweight men’s category.

“[He] became the youngest winner of a senior national title, using his powerful kicks and ring control to win both his bouts by decision and TKO,” he said.

Jake and Richard will both travel to Sydney for the Australian nationals on July 22.

As well as Jake, Whanganui fighters came away from the event with a slew of medals.

Two others claimed gold medals; Connell Horne, 12, in the junior boys and William Collins-Lowe, 14, in the colts.

As well as this, Oscar Benson, 15, placed third in the colts, Emily Benson, 19, came second in the senior lightweight women, Tracey Boswell, 46, placed third in the senior open women and Drew Dilloway, 29, was second in the senior lightweight men.

Hood said Benson and Horne were his picks of the team, with Benson winning her medal while injured.

“Connell has a great future, very relaxed and technical for a young fella, and Emily when injury-free will also be a force in the lightweight division,” he said.

Boswell battled well, he said, but gave away too much size and strength to the two women above her.

Late starter Dilloway would get better with more training, as would Benson and Collins-Lowe.