A group of 16 people were rescued from Whenuakura Island, one kilometre east of Whangamatā, last month.

Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) members have been recognised for last month’s rescue of a group of 16 waka ama paddlers.

The group were stranded on Whenuakura Island (Donut Island), one kilometre east of Whangamatā.

For this rescue, Andrew Hodgson, Danielle Ellery, Jeff Pinhey, Kevin Thorborn, Marcia Graafhuis and Tracey Cameron were awarded the Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) April rescue of the month (eastern region).

On April 16, shortly after 10am, police contacted Whangamatā SLSC, Whangamatā Search and Rescue (SAR), and Coastguard Whangamatā to assist a group of 16 who were stranded on Whenuakura Island.

They had paddled into the island’s lagoon where the waka ama had broken up.

Whangamatā Search and Rescue (SAR) squad coordinator Andrew Hodgson said an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) with three crew members made their way to the island first.

“When we got to the entrance of the lagoon, there were some big swells coming in; we quickly assessed the patients who were in good spirits – just cold and wet. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

The surf lifeguards transported the patients out to a waiting coastguard vessel, which then took them back to Whangamatā wharf.

One of the waka ama was able to be towed back to shore by the Coastguard, however, the other vessels remained inside the island until a week later when the Whangamatā SLSC SAR squad, Coastguard and members of the Waka Ama went back to the island to collect the remaining debris.

Coastguard Whangamatā duty officer Ross Falconer said it was a fantastic result “highlighting the great collaboration between Coastguard and SLSNZ both on and off the water”.

“With everyone wearing lifejackets, we were quickly able to get all 16 ashore and get them warmed up with blankets and a hot drink at our base.”

Whangamatā SLSC said they have seen an increase in rescues from Whenuakura in recent years, with at least 16 incidents during the 2023/2024 patrol season.

Hodgson said the incident served as a reminder to not underestimate the conditions.

“Reading the conditions can be difficult, and things can change very quickly. In this situation, it might have looked good from shore, but a metre easterly swell does push into the lagoon, and as the entrance narrows, the swell gets higher.”

It also highlighted the skill and technique required for such a complex rescue, he said.

“The surf lifeguards involved had to remain level-headed and make quick but well-informed decisions to ensure the best outcome; they had to navigate the island’s tricky entrance, watch for debris and swells, and work effectively with other agencies.”

Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club manager Dianna Harrison said it was surprising how busy the club was with rescues, given it was off-season.

Despite the club being under renovation, its SAR team was still able to be able to respond to emergencies, she said.

“The success was significantly enhanced by our strong collaboration with the local coastguard and police.

“Additionally, our club and SAR squad have been actively involved in discussions with the coastguard, local operators, and community groups, led by representatives of mana whenua, to find solutions aimed at reducing the number of incidents at Whenuakura.

“These collaborative efforts reflect our proactive approach to enhancing safety and preventing emergencies in our community.”

SLSNZ chief executive officer Steve Fisher said there was no “off switch” for surf lifeguards, and the incident highlighted that.

Without surf lifeguards to call on, there could have been different outcomes.

The squad acted quickly and professionally, working seamlessly with other emergency agencies to ensure the best result, getting everyone home safely.