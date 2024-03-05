Whangamatā police are working with limited front of house staff due to staff illness.

A sign posted on the front window of the police station reads “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to reduce our front counter hours”.

The station is now open 10am to 2pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and closed on Wednesday.

It is closed on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

A police media spokesperson confirmed the station front counter was operating with “amended hours due to staff illness”.

The counter would now open one hour later, and close an hour earlier on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am-to 2pm, the spokesperson said.

The front counter would remain closed on Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday, as usual.

Police stations at Waihī are open 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), Thames, 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays),Tairua (no set hours), and Paeroa, 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

“If it is an emergency, or it is happening now, contact police on 111 and if it is not an emergency, or has happened, contact 105,” the spokesperson said.

“Police remain available 24/7 and will respond to calls for service as normal.

