Whangamatā Creative Space participants Teia McKillop (left), Molly McKillop, Jocelyn Moore (co-ordinator), Nova-Rose Tipene, and Saskia Palmer.

A new creative programme run by volunteers aims to keep Whangamatā primary school kids busy.

Whangamatā Community Library has launched Creative Space, a crafting and creating programme on Wednesday afternoons during the school term.

The community library is staffed by one paid member, which is job-shared, while the rest of about 25 team members are volunteers.

Librarians Karen Corban and Katina Morgan said the Creative Space programme came about as part of a renewed focus on community engagement.

“We’ve been working on revamping the library within a tight budget, freshening it up and looking at how we can build on what we already offer. As part of this, we have been focusing on community engagement and looking at what we can do to encourage people to make use of this great community resource,” Corban said.

“Creative Space for kids is a new programme, as part of this ongoing planning. Getting kids into the library and hopefully having fun in an environment of books and reading.”

She said the focus was creativity, with varied themes each week.

“You don’t have to be a library member to join in, we provide all the materials and ask for a gold coin donation to help cover costs.

“Our target is primary school-aged children, but [we] welcome younger siblings. We definitely have room for more children to participate.”

The aim was to encourage reading through the familiarity of coming to the library and engaging in an activity.

“We put books out on display for each activity, and often after the kids have completed their craft they will go and browse the books in the kids area. Self-expression through creating is a great benefit.”

Corban said the library committee was conscious of keeping the facility affordable for everyone.

It recently removed overdue fees because they could be a barrier for people to continue to use the library, she said.

“The community benefits from the programme by having access to a low-cost, fun activity for kids, and can doubly benefit by joining the library and having access to thousands of books.

“We have been supported by other Thames-Coromandel District Council (TCDC) libraries and it is based on what those libraries are providing. A couple of Thames Library staff are coming to visit soon, including their community engagement librarian, so I’m sure we’ll get some inspiration from them.

“Tairua Library are running fantastic kids’ programmes and we have been over to visit them. One of their librarians is bringing some of her lizards over for an event in our library next school holidays, this is always popular with the kids. Tairua Library are also giving us some of their craft materials to help as we’re starting from scratch. We get ideas and great support from the other TCDC libraries.

“We’ll continue to work on community engagement and hope to offer other programmes in the future.”

