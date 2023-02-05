Makuini Mum Tautari, Kyla-Robyn Howe, Hawaiki Creeks and Faebian Foster celebrate after doing their bombs off Waitangi Bridge on Sunday

While politicians congregated at Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Saturday, families and children enjoyed the local markets and a dip in the water.

Waitangi River Bridge was the spot of the day for water bombing for Makuini Mum Tautari, Kyla-Robyn Howe, Hawaiki Creeks and Faebian Foster.

The classic New Zealand manu bomb (a method of diving similar to a cannonball/bomb but with the lower back entering the water first, causing a large splash) was nowhere to be seen though due to the huge distance from the river to the bridge.

The kids promised the jumping was “fun” and “easy”, but Makuini did admit she bit her tongue on the way down.

Te Ti Beach was scattered with beachgoers and families the whole day as cars upon cars rolled towards the Upper Treaty Grounds.

Te Tii Waitangi Marae was jam-packed with market stalls, arts and crafts and kai.

Crispy waffles were served with fresh cream and sprinkles, and of course the traditional hangi.

Kea Tiatoa beamed from ear to ear as he carried a Tino Rangatiratanga flag on a stick several times his height, around the Te Tii Waitangi Marae.

Linda Tiatoa said her son Kea has been to Waitangi celebrations every year since he was born.

“This is number 46 . . . he’s 6years old, we do it every year.”

Kea Tiatoa at Te Tii Marae, Waitangi, on Sunday

The pair travel a short distance from their home in Kerikeri to enjoy the festivities of the market stalls outside the marae.

In the Forum Tent, presentations related to Te Titri and speeches about political action were spoken to a large crowd throughout most of the day.

Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Hūhana Lyndon (Ngātiwai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Te Waiariki, Ngāpuhi) criticised National leader Christopher Luxon in her talk.

She said it was offensive that Luxon spoke about “full and final” settlements with iwi.

“It was also alarming, because we don’t need that narrative in the North, we need redress and we need fair and equitable treatment,” Lyndon said.

Luxon said during his Waitangi speech he “would hope” that by 2030 all historic Treaty settlements could be finalised with all iwi who want to.

This week it was announced that Lyndon is set to run for the Tai Tokerau seat - held by Labour’s Kelvin Davis - on behalf of the Green Party in October’s General Election.

At the Te Kūaka Mārangarange stage several performances were under way as part of the Waitangi 2023 competition.

This included Hapu Haka, Iwi Waiata, Hapu Psypher, Hapu Karaoke and Hapu Hip Hop Dance Semi-finals.