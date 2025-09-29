A woman charged with murder and wounding with intent appeared in the Whakatāne District Court on Monday. Photo / NZ Herald

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A woman charged with murdering one person and seriously injuring another inside a car has been ordered to undergo assessments to see whether she is fit to plead, as well as whether she is insane.

The judge granted interim name suppression for the woman, as well as the victims.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Rds in Bay of Plenty at about 3.50pm, after a report of two people being injured by a third person, while in a vehicle.

During the incident, the vehicle left the road and crashed.