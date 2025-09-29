One person died at the scene, while the other is in a stable condition in hospital.
A 34-year-old woman appeared in the Whakatāne District Court on Monday before Judge Stephen Coyle on charges of murder, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The woman’s lawyer, Scott Mills, requested a remand without plea. There was no application for bail.
Mills said he was concerned about a report being done to see whether the woman was insane at this “very early stage”.
Crown solicitor Anna Pollett requested the woman undergo both reports.
Judge Coyle granted the police’s request.
The woman was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court on October 22.
Detective Inspector Lew Warner earlier said police inquiries were ongoing.
- RNZ