Rising rates and increased council spending proved a hot topic at a public meeting in Whakatāne – but various unproven conspiracy theories also slipped into the debate.
Action group Challenging Councils founder Mark Quinn spoke to about 50 people at a meeting held at the Knox Presbyterian Church on Tuesday last week.
It was the last Bay of Plenty stop in Quinn’s nationwide speaking tour.
Some ratepayers expressed concerns over their ability to pay increased rates, with one man with a family of young children stating that even on a salary of $100,000, coping with rates rises was difficult.
A Rotomā woman said Whakatāne district rates rises compared favourably to those in her area, where hikes in sewerage charges had led to increases of 100%.
While most attendees were drawn to the meeting by concerns about increasing rates and council borrowing, the gathering was also used to air disinformation about councils.
Quinn spoke at length about extreme borrowing by councils around the country, but also made allegations about council accounting practices.
Whakatāne Mayor Victor Luca and district councillor Andrew Iles, who have both been strong advocates for reducing council spending, fronted up to the meeting and attempted to address some of the concerns of those at the meeting.