Police were called to the incident about 4.30am. Photo / NZME

A Whakatāne jewellery store was ram-raided this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were investigating the early-morning burglary on The Strand in which a vehicle was used to force entry into a retail premises.

Police were alerted to the incident just after 4.30am.

Unfortunately we will be closed this morning while we clean up from an early morning ram raid Posted by Renshaws Showcase Jewellers on Sunday, July 24, 2022

The vehicle was left at the scene.

Renshaws Showcase Jewellers on The Strand said it was closed this morning due to the incident.

Inquiries, including a forensic examination, will be conducted to determine what had occurred, the spokeswoman said.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Meanwhile, police are making inquiries following a burglary at an Edgecumbe business on College Rd this morning.

The burglary was reported to police just after 5am.