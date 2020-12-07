Whakatāne Hospital staff reflect on Whakaari/White Island eruption

Whakatane Hospital staff prepare to relive what they went through in the aftermath of Whakaari/White Island's eruption. Photo / George Novak

Whakatāne Hospital staff who treated and cared for patients from the Whakaari/White Island eruption share their account of that fatal day nearly one year ago.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler is hosting the media conference this afternoon with Whakatāne Hospital staff.

The December 9 2019 eruption claimed the lives of 22 people.

Chandler said the eruption created a scenario that no one other than those involved could truly understand and "lasting challenges that comes with stepping into the bridge when called to do so".

"Given that this is a situation that none of us had encountered before, not least for a rural general hospital, to step up and suddenly, with just minutes' notice, step up and become a trauma centre in the eastern Bay, we did awesomely."

Chandler said everbody in the hospital played a unique part and "I want to just take the moment to celebrate you and your teams, everyone who works here".

"But this was a trauma particularly for the Eastern Bay. It wasn't a one-off. It was a trauma on an embedded history ... there was a trauma on top of other events that have happened to the communities here and as we have talked about Whakaari in out teams, people talk about Edgecumbe floods, the Edgecumbe earthquake.

"I want to acknowledge those who have had layers of history which have contributed to their story."

Forty-seven people were on the island when the volcano erupted, claiming the lives of 14 Australians, five Americans, one German and two New Zealanders.

Most of the dead and injured were day-trippers from the visiting Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Today, some of the staff who were part of the hospital's response share their account of the day of the eruption.

Whakatāne Hospital emergency department clinical lead Dr Tamsin Davies and hospital co-ordinator Dave van Dijk were also involved in the response.