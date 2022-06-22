Police are asking for witnesses of the incident on Matirerau St to come forward. Photo / File

Police are appealing for witnesses of a hit and run in Whakatāne that left a person with critical injuries to come forward.

The person was struck by a white sedan travelling at speed on Matirerau St about 7.20pm yesterday, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said.

They were airlifted to Waikato Hospital and are reportedly in a stable condition.

Police and Victim Support were supporting the family, Wilson said.

"A scene examination is under way and the road is expected to remain closed until later this evening.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has information on the vehicle involved, or any other information which may help police, is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220622/4714."