Harvey Clapperton has a rare kidney cancer.

A 5-year-old Whakatāne boy with a rare form of cancer begins his chemotherapy journey tomorrow.

Harvey Clapperton was diagnosed with Wilms cancer, a rare kidney cancer, less than two weeks ago, on May 25, which was followed by surgery, and now chemotherapy.

Friend of the family Amber Sangster, who was also Harvey’s pre-school teacher, has set up a Givealittle page to assist Harvey’s family and said the “nightmare” began when he was off school sick with strep throat and a large lump was discovered protruding from the lower left side of his stomach, on May 18.

“Initially doctors thought it was his spleen enlarged due to the strep throat but even with antibiotics the lump had not gone away,” she said.

“Blood and an ultrasound were needed to see what was going on.”

Harvey’s spleen was found to be fine, but doctors discovered a large tumour protruding from his kidney.

“The family was told they need to get to Starship as soon as possible.”

Harvey’s parents, Candace Payne and Cody Clapperton, had to quickly organise care for their younger two children, aged 6 months and 4, for what was going to be an unknown length of time, potentially weeks.

Sangster said Harvey underwent a successful surgery on May 29 to remove the tumour and his kidney, and the family was delighted to get the news Harvey was well enough to come home to Whakatāne for a little while before chemotherapy starts tomorrow.

“This is just the beginning of a long journey to beat cancer for this family and brave young boy.”

Harvey Clapperton is fighting a rare form of cancer with support from his family, Cody Clapperton, Candace Payne, Darcy, 6 months, and Billie, 4.

She said Harvey was a bubbly little boy who went to Apanui School.

“I used to look after Harvey at preschool. Candace works here and is on maternity leave, and Harvey’s younger sister, Billie, is in my room at preschool now.”

Sangster said she wanted to help the family through what was a difficult situation.

“You feel helpless, so I wanted to do something that might take some of the pressure off for them.”

Harvey was now at home and doing well after having the tumour removed, she said.

“He needs to go back to Starship [tomorrow] for his first round of chemo and ongoing chemo weekly [at Whakatane and Starship hospitals].”

She said the pre-school she worked at, Busy Bees McGarvey, was keen to support Harvey and his whānau through this journey and were planning a superhero dress-up day with a gold coin donation next Friday.

“Harvey loves superheroes and I think he is showing us what an amazing superhero he is fighting this battle.”

June 16 is also Harvey’s 6th birthday.

A Givealittle page named “Help Harvey fight cancer” has been set up to help this family with the ongoing costs involved in getting the right care for their precious boy.

- Whakatāne Beacon