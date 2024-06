Police Minister wants greater powers following boy racer incident, recession driving business sales boom and man loses life savings in today's NZ Herald headlines.

By RNZ

A child has been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Emeny and Plummers Point roads in Whakamārama.

The accident happened at about 3.15pm on Tuesday and the child was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are at the scene making inquiries.

The road is open.