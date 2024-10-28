The owners of Whakaari/White Island are challenging the criminal conviction of their company in the Auckland High Court.
The appeal hearing starts on Tuesday and is set down for three days.
Whakaari Management Limited (WML) and four other companies were fined and ordered to pay more than $10 million in reparations for health and safety failings in the lead-up to the 2019 disaster that killed 22 people.
WML itself was fined $1m and ordered to pay $4.8m in reparations to victims and their families.
Their lawyer, James Cairney, said the finding that his clients’ company had a safety duty to tourists visiting the island was “inconsistent” with what they thought.
“The fact that there was a duty hangs heavy on the family behind Whakaari Management. It hangs heavy because of the significant implications that there are from imposing a duty on a person essentially akin to a landowner granting rights of access to another person to conduct activities on their land,” he said.