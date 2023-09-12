Whakaari / White Island erupted on December 9, 2019. Photo / George Novak

By RNZ

Charges against two booking agents accused of health and safety failings in the Whakaari / White Island trial have been dismissed.

The companies, ID Tours and Tauranga Tourism Services, made submissions in the Auckland District Court last week.

It is the second time ID Tours has made an application to have its charges thrown out, after failing to do so back in March this year.

Thirteen parties were originally charged by WorkSafe in November 2020 with health and safety failings and in the lead-up to the trial, six organisations pleaded guilty and another had a charge dismissed.

The island’s owners - Andrew, Peter and James Buttle - also had charges against them dismissed but their company, Whakaari Management Limited, still faces charges.

