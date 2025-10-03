Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Whakaari inquest: Survivors say lives ‘changed forever’ after 2019 eruption

RNZ
3 mins to read

The coronial inquiry into the 2019 Whakaari eruption began with a prayer and mihi from Ngati Awa.

The coronial inquiry into the 2019 Whakaari eruption began with a prayer and mihi from Ngati Awa.

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

The coronial inquiry into the 2019 Whakaari/White Island eruption started in Whakatāne on Friday morning with a prayer and mihi from local iwi Ngāti Awa.

Twenty-two people died and 25 people were injured, most of them seriously, after they were on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save