An aerial view of Whakaari/White Island after it erupted on December 9, 2019. Photo / George Novak

An aerial view of Whakaari/White Island after it erupted on December 9, 2019. Photo / George Novak

The prosecutor tasked with proving six defendants associated with tourism on Whakaari/White Island breached health and safety laws says profits were placed ahead of people.

Acting for Worksafe, lawyer Kristy McDonald this morning opened her case in the first full day of the trial, which surrounds the fatal eruption in 2019 which killed 22 and injured 25 others.

Those on the island were either tourists or tour guides. The majority were Australian citizens who were part of a tour group from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship berthed in Tauranga. The island sat at Volcanic Alert Level 2 at the time.

Six individuals or organisations are facing charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA). They are alleged to have failed to take adequate steps to prevent serious injury or death. Others charged have already pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

The three individuals facing charges, brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle, jointly own the island which has been controlled by their family since 1936.

Their company, Whaakari Management Limited (WML), is also on trial. WML has arrangements with a multiple tourism businesses that operated tours to the island. No tours have taken place since the eruption.

Worksafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald KC says profits were placed ahead of safety. Pool photo / Lawrence Smith

Opening her case, McDonald told Judge Evangelos Thomas that the events of December 9 could not have been predicted - but the fact the volcano could erupt at any time should have been foreseen.

“The businesses making their money from tours onto the volcano had clear duties under HSWA. They failed to comply with those duties, and the end result was that tourists and workers went to the crater of an active volcano without being advised properly of the risk.

“The world saw those risks play out in the most dramatic way on December 9.”

Worksafe’s case is that the the island’s management did not adequately assess the risk the volcano posed. This was the responsibility of WML - solely directed by the Buttle brothers. WML did not employ any staff.

Proceedings get underway on the first day of the Whakaari/White Island trial. Pool photo / Lawrence Smith

McDonald spoke of the lack of evacuation measures on the island. Emergency evacuations relied on the island’s wharf, which was nearing 100 years old.

She said WML left responsibility for a new wharf to Ngati Awa, which applied to the Provincial Growth Fund for funding which was unsuccessful. WML did provide some funding for a breakwater, but this washed away within a week.

Evacuation via helicopter was not realistic, she said, which is proven by the helicopter destroyed during the eruption.

The force of the volcanic eruption blasted a helicopter off its landing pad, breaking its rotor blade.

Otherwise, a steel container contained emergency supplies and an area to take refuge. McDonald questioned whether, when exposed to temperatures as high as 200 degrees, a steel container was a safe place to be.

“The limited things WML did in terms of infrastructure fell well short of their duty to ensure there was an adequate mechanism for evacuation.

“Profit should never come before safety.”

She said the business was making around $1 million in profit annually - very little of which was invested into infrastructure. She said this again showed the Buttles’ weren’t aware of the risks of their business.

The company had the opportunity to contract GNS to undertake a risk assessment on the risk to life - which the Department of Conservation does with Mt Tongariro - but did not take up the offer, McDonald said.

McDonald’s opening address continues this afternoon. It is expected to take all day. The trial is set down for 16 weeks.