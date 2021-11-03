Weymouth toddler death: Neighbours leave flowers for family as police guard house

A two-year-old South Auckland girl has died in hospital after suffering critical injuries at the weekend. Video / Hayden Woodward

Neighbours have left bunches of flowers outside the Auckland home where a toddler was fatally injured, while police remain at the property for a third day.

A 2-year-old girl died from what police believe to be non-accidental injuries on Sunday.

She was taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries and she died at the children's hospital overnight. Police said they are treating her death as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

Police were seen guarding the family's house on Gibbons Rd, Weymouth, this morning.

The death has rattled neighbours, who said they used to wave to the girl as she passed their house and saw her playing on a small plastic slide in the property's front yard.

One Gibbons Rd resident told the Herald she had left flowers for the family and hoped the community could come together to mourn. She said she also had a young daughter and the death had shaken her.

She said detectives had questioned her about whether she had seen or heard anything unusual.

Police were seen guarding the property where a 2-year-old girl died on Sunday in Weymouth, Auckland. Photo / NZME

Today a police car and officer could be seen on the driveway of the property. The Herald was told police would be at the home most of today.

A scene examination was completed yesterday and police are continuing to speak with the family involved and neighbours.

Police said they were not in a position to provide an update today.

On Monday police said the family was self-isolating and officers wore full PPE at the address. The Ministry of Health refused to confirm further details.

No arrests have been made in relation to the child's death.