Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wet September ahead for most of country, drier conditions expected in October

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService Severe weather 16th September. Video / MetService

New Zealand can expect a lot of wet weather for the next few weeks, but conditions turn much drier in October.

Government forecaster Niwa is predicting above normal rainfall for almost the entire country next week, with only the east coasts of the North and South Island receiving below

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save