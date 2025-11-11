Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wet and windy Wednesday ahead as MetService forecasts storms for upper North Island

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: November 11, 2025. Video / MetService

A wet and windy Wednesday is in store for Auckland and much of the north of the North Island, with a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

MetService has issued four heavy rain watches for Wednesday that cover Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne and Bay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save