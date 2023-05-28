Mama Hooch sexual predators finally named, what the Police Minsiter’s doing about rising youth crime and car crashes into gates of downing street in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The upper North Island is in for periods of downpours and strong winds this morning as a front moves east across the country.

An orange heavy rain warning is in effect for Northland until 8am and Bay of Plenty about and west of Whakatāne until 9pm, and a heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland including Great Barrier Island until noon today.

MetService says the front moving east from over the Tasman Sea will likely affect the country until tomorrow.

“A low and associated fronts over the Tasman Sea are expected to move east to affect the country from tonight through to Tuesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of New Zealand,” the forecaster said.

“Heavy rain warnings and watches remain in place for northern and western parts of the country, and strong wind watches are also in force for the upper North Island.

“People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.”

Meanwhile, Auckland train users are facing disruptions due to a power outage.

There is currently no power for the trains between Wiri and Papakura, this means no trains to Homai, Manurewa, Te Mahia, Takanini and Papakura Stations.

Scheduled buses will accept rail tickets. pic.twitter.com/8sigmYqKWd — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 28, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is alerting commuters to take care when travelling on Auckland’s Southern motorway after a crash was reported at 6.45am.

It is “part-blocking” the right northbound lane on State Highway 1 prior to the Drury interchange, Waka Kotahi said.

The agency said motorists should pass with care and allow extra time.

6:45AM - Reports of a crash part-blocking the right northbound lane on #SH1 (Southern Mwy) prior to Drury interchange. Pass with care. Allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/5wW41vHTJ5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 28, 2023

MetService had earlier said the system would bring heavy rain to the top of both islands and the Bay of Plenty.

It warned Northlanders to brace for a night of rain as an orange heavy rain warning is in force and lasts until 6am today.

The region was told to expect thunderstorms, up to 80mm of rain and peak rainfall rates of up to 25mm an hour.

Late night (or is it early morning?) rain radar composite as at 3.13am.



☔ A thin line of heavy showers is moving southwards over Northland; Kaikohe recorded 8mm between 1-2am



☔ Rain can be seen about Nelson and Buller; there's been some heavier falls in Kahurangi NP pic.twitter.com/ozc6ygLI1M — MetService (@MetService) May 28, 2023

Northland and Auckland are also under strong wind watches.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Bay of Plenty and areas west of Whakatāne, including Rotorua, from 5am to 9pm today.

MetService said thunderstorms and up to 90mm of rain were possible for the area.

💧 Have you experienced above normal rainfall so far in 2023?



🟢 = yes

🟤 = no



😳 ...that's a lot of 🟢 pic.twitter.com/wXpVDyoQDK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 28, 2023

At 9am today, an orange heavy rain warning is coming into force for areas east of Whakatāne and Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay. Thunderstorms are possible and there could be up to 140mm of rainfall about the ranges.

In the South Island, orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Tasman, west of Motueka, and Westland, south of Otira.

Tasman’s warning began at 2am and will be in place for 15 hours, while Westland’s comes into effect at 5am but will be in place for 37 hours.

There are also heavy rain watches for Buller and Fiordland and the Richmond and Bryant ranges.







