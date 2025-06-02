Advertisement
Wet and windy weather for New Zealand before temperatures plunge below zero

David Williams
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
New Zealand is forecast to be hit by a cold snap at the end of this week with temperatures dipping below 0C in several South Island locations. Photo / Windy.com

  • New Zealand is in for a bout of “changeable weather” during the next few days.
  • This will move off NZ by the end of the week, ushering in a cold snap.
  • Weather forecasters predict a warmer and wetter winter for much of NZ.

Warm, wet and windy weather is set to spread across New Zealand before a cold snap drops temperatures below zero in some areas.

According to National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) forecasts, a low emerging in the Tasman Sea will head towards NZ today.

