Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Westport homicide investigation: Dylan James Coleman named as victim, manslaughter charge laid

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A homicide inquiry is under way after a man died following an altercation at a Westport motel last month. Image / Google Maps

A homicide inquiry is under way after a man died following an altercation at a Westport motel last month. Image / Google Maps

The man who died following an altercation at a Westport motel can now be named.

The victim’s name is Dylan James Coleman, 31, of Westport.

Police responded to an altercation about 3.10pm on July 31 at a Palmerston St motel.

Coleman was located critically injured and flown to Greymouth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save