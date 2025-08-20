A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

He has now been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in the Westport District Court on August 27.

West Coast area commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said police’s thoughts were with Coleman’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We continue to offer them support.”

Buller District Mayor Jamie Cleine said the incident will come as a “shock to the community”.

“It’s extremely unusual for a serious incident such as that to happen in Westport.

“Palmerston St is the main street of Westport – and it’s certainly a very high-traffic area.

“And in a small town, news gets around pretty quickly.

“It’s always hard for communities when these things happen right in amongst us,” Cleine said.

