Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Westport homicide investigation after man dies following motel altercation

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A homicide inquiry is under way after a man died following an altercation at a Westport motel yesterday. Image / Google Maps

A homicide inquiry is under way after a man died following an altercation at a Westport motel yesterday. Image / Google Maps

A 35-year-old man has been charged and a homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Westport.

Police responded to an altercation at a Palmerston St motel about 3.10pm yesterday.

A man was found critically injured and was flown to Greymouth Hospital, where he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save