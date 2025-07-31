Westport homicide investigation after man dies following motel altercation
By Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
A homicide inquiry is under way after a man died following an altercation at a Westport motel yesterday. Image / Google Maps
A 35-year-old man has been charged and a homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Westport.
Police responded to an altercation at a Palmerston St motel about 3.10pm yesterday.
A man was found critically injured and was flown to Greymouth Hospital, where he
died shortly before midnight.
West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said a man was arrested at the scene and charged with wounding with intent to injure.
“A homicide investigation is now under way, however, we are still in the very early stages.