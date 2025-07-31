A homicide inquiry is under way after a man died following an altercation at a Westport motel yesterday. Image / Google Maps

A 35-year-old man has been charged and a homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Westport.

Police responded to an altercation at a Palmerston St motel about 3.10pm yesterday.

A man was found critically injured and was flown to Greymouth Hospital, where he died shortly before midnight.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said a man was arrested at the scene and charged with wounding with intent to injure.

“A homicide investigation is now under way, however, we are still in the very early stages.