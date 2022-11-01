Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Westpac Bank refuses to refund $49k stolen from pensioner’s online account

By
5 mins to read
Dunedin pensioner Ray Johnson was scammed out of $100k. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Dunedin pensioner Ray Johnson was scammed out of $100k. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Westpac Bank has refused to reimburse a pensioner after cyber criminals gained access to his internet banking and wired $100,000 in stolen money overseas.

Dunedin 71-year-old Ray Johnson believes the thieves likely hacked into his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand