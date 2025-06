Fire crews were called to a blaze involving two cars, one an EV, in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An electric vehicle has gone up in flames in one of Auckland’s richest suburbs overnight, damaging another vehicle and the outside of a home.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to Sunny Brae Cres in Westmere at 3am.

A crew each from Grey Lynn and Auckland City arrived to find two vehicles – one an EV – in flames near a two-storey house.