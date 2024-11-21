Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police swarm Westfield Newmarket shopping strip after security guard is stabbed in the neck

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The incident occurred on Broadway at around 2.35pm.

A security guard is critical after they were stabbed in the neck at Auckland’s Westfield Newmarket.

Police say security guards had approached a man when he produced a knife.

”One of the guards has sustained a serious stab injury to the neck as a result,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend.

”At this point, we have established they were trying to engage with the man in relation to an earlier incident.”

Police have cordoned off a section of footpath outside the mall on Broadway, with the focus near upmarket fashion store Moncler.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

St John told the Herald they were notified at 14:38 today. One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, and one operations manager attended.

“One patient in a critical condition has been transported to Auckland City Hospital.”

The suspect is in custody.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


The Herald has approached Westfield for comment.

An employee at a store nearby said multiple police were seen in the area at the time of the incident and only a few remained.

Police have cordoned off an area outside Westfield Newmarket's upmarket fashion store Moncler. Photo / Lynley Ward
Police have cordoned off an area outside Westfield Newmarket's upmarket fashion store Moncler. Photo / Lynley Ward

“They’ve just cordoned off the area. It seems the situation is under control,” they said.

Westfield Newmarket staff could be seen ushering pedestrians away from the cordoned off footpath.

The incident is proving a traffic nightmare with queues spilling back onto the Southern Motorway.

More to come

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand