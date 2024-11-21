The incident occurred on Broadway at around 2.35pm.

A security guard is critical after they were stabbed in the neck at Auckland’s Westfield Newmarket.

Police say security guards had approached a man when he produced a knife.

”One of the guards has sustained a serious stab injury to the neck as a result,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend.

”At this point, we have established they were trying to engage with the man in relation to an earlier incident.”

Police have cordoned off a section of footpath outside the mall on Broadway, with the focus near upmarket fashion store Moncler.