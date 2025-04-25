A digital sign in Westfield Manukau displayed a safety message to shoppers today. Photo / Paul Muollo

“A security person was running around telling people to leave and for shops to close.

“People were still walking in as we left and Woolworths was still trading.”

Muollo said the response was “bizarre” and thought it was a “health and safety issue”.

He said mall workers were telling people to evacuate but people were still entering the premises because no one was stopping them.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to reports of a “small electrical fire”.

A small electrical fire in Westfield Manukau this afternoon reportedly led to an evacuation. Photo / Paul Muollo

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was extinguished, and an electrician and centre management also responded.

Westfield Manukau City declined to comment.

