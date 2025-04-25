Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Westfield Manukau: Small electrical fire leads to Auckland mall evacuation sign

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Westfield Manukau reportedly had an electrical fire in the food court just after 3pm today. Photo / Paul Muollo

  • A small electrical fire at Westfield Manukau led to an evacuation sign this afternoon.
  • A witness reported a “strong rubber smell” and smoke in the food court.
  • Fire and Emergency NZ extinguished the fire; no alarms were activated during the incident.

A small electrical fire in Westfield Manukau’s food court led to an evacuation sign this afternoon.

A shopper in the mall, Paul Muollo, told the Herald he smelled a “strong rubber smell and it was smoky in the food court”.

Muollo said the incident occurred just after 3pm today.

He said he saw a digital sign in the mall telling people to evacuate, but no fire alarm went off.

A digital sign in Westfield Manukau displayed a safety message to shoppers today. Photo / Paul Muollo
“A security person was running around telling people to leave and for shops to close.

“People were still walking in as we left and Woolworths was still trading.”

Muollo said the response was “bizarre” and thought it was a “health and safety issue”.

He said mall workers were telling people to evacuate but people were still entering the premises because no one was stopping them.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to reports of a “small electrical fire”.

A small electrical fire in Westfield Manukau this afternoon reportedly led to an evacuation. Photo / Paul Muollo
Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was extinguished, and an electrician and centre management also responded.

Westfield Manukau City declined to comment.

