- A witness reported a “strong rubber smell” and smoke in the food court.
- Fire and Emergency NZ extinguished the fire; no alarms were activated during the incident.
A small electrical fire in Westfield Manukau’s food court led to an evacuation sign this afternoon.
A shopper in the mall, Paul Muollo, told the Herald he smelled a “strong rubber smell and it was smoky in the food court”.
Muollo said the incident occurred just after 3pm today.
He said he saw a digital sign in the mall telling people to evacuate, but no fire alarm went off.