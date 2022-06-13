A rural property on Old Highway Rd is cordoned off.

A rural property on Old Highway Rd is cordoned off.

Police have named the man at the centre of a Western Bay of Plenty homicide investigation.

Eli Johnson, 27, of Whakamārama, died at a property on Old Highway on Sunday.

Police were called to the address about 8.35pm where Johnson was found with critical injuries. Medical assistance was provided, but he died a short time later.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner says a forensic scene examination continued at the property today.

"A post-mortem was completed yesterday and Eli has been returned to his whānau."

Warner said police would still like to speak with anyone who has information regarding Eli's death and would like to thank those who have already come forward.

"We continue to ask anyone who was in [the] vicinity of Old Highway between 5pm and 9pm on Sunday night to make contact with the investigation team."

Police are also seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was driving through the area at the time.

"We are interested in receiving information about any vehicles that were in the area," Warner said.

Police can be contacted via 105, quoting file number 220613/3065.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.