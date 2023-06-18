Western Bay of Plenty District Council will formally adopt its annual plan on August 30. Photo / Alex Cairns

Ratepayers in the Western Bay of Plenty are facing an average rates increase of 7.04 per cent as the council plans to upgrade “key community facilities”.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s annual plan committee agreed to the rates increase this week as it deliberated over its 2023/24 draft annual plan.

The 7.04 per cent increase is lower than the 7.41 per cent increase consulted on in March and April, a council media release said.

The rates increase was achieved by finding further savings and reducing project funding by $343,359 and dipping into the General Rate Reserve - using $1.6 million. The reserve is an accumulation from surpluses arising from underspends in previous years.

Councillors also included in the draft annual plan the prioritisation of stormwater projects in light of recent weather events and $1.9 million to install a roof, bulkhead and liner at Katikati’s Dave Hume Pool.

It also included loan funding of $300,000 towards repairs for the Te Puke War Memorial Hall, restarting the concept planning for the Katikati Beach Rd boat ramp and $434,920 for the design through to building consent of a new Waihī Beach Library and Community Hub, subject to further review of the design.

Mayor James Denyer said in the statement while this year’s weather events and the current difficult economic climate were at the front of everyone’s mind, it was important the council continued to invest in its communities “now and into the future”.

“We know everyone, not just our district, is doing it tough, but in these times of high inflation, we need to make calculated and balanced decisions that don’t simply delay a future rate increase,” Denyer said in the statement.

“At the same time, we heard through the Annual Plan process a desire for us to continue to deliver on key projects and services. That conversation with the community will carry on through our Long-term Plan process currently underway.”

The adoption of the annual plan 2023/24 will take place on August 30.

Financial contributions

Since consulting on the draft financial contribution charges for the 2024 financial year, as part of the annual plan process in March and April, the council has further reviewed its charging models.

“Based on that review, including feedback from some developers, we have determined that the financial contribution charges need to be amended.”

Further consultation on the updated draft financial contributions will run from June 19 to July 9.

More information will be available via the council’s “Have Your Say” page from June 19.

Property revaluations

The property revaluation process requires more time for completion, mainly because of resourcing capacity in the valuation sector, the media statement said.

The council last undertook revaluations in 2019. Every council in New Zealand is required to carry out a revaluation at least every three years under the Ratings Valuations Act 1998.

The 2023 valuation process is being completed by the independent valuation company Quotable Value. The valuation process is audited by the Valuer-General.

Providing more time would allow Quotable Value to complete this work, release the valuations to our community and receive any objections, the statement said.



