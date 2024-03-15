Blueberries of Matakana and more will be featured at The Food Bowl of Plenty exhibition. Photo / NZME

Blueberries of Matakana and more will be featured at The Food Bowl of Plenty exhibition. Photo / NZME

Western Bay Museum has whipped up a new exhibition.

Its next exhibition is The Food Bowl of Plenty, which aligns with the Flavours of Plenty Festival in April.

Museum manager Paula Gaelic says it’s exciting to look back on our district’s history and its change from dairy farming to horticulture.

The exhibition will share stories of the growth and development of the kiwifruit and avocado industries, as well as citrus and nashi pear industries.

People can learn more about truffle farming, kiwano, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry plant and citrus tree growers that supply the country, blueberries of Matakana, cheese, nuts, oil, tamarillos, passionfruit and more.

Paula says there are many boutique growers and suppliers producing an array of delicacies and beverages in Western Bay of Plenty. About 30 suppliers and producers will be contributing to the exhibition.

“There are some real hidden gems and surprises,” she says.

The Flavours of Plenty Festival is on throughout the Western Bay from April 4-14.





The Details

What: The Food Bowl of Plenty exhibition

Where: Western Bay Museum

When: March 23



