West Coasters will awaken this morning after a night of heavy rainfall and with some in a state of emergency.

The dire overnight forecast saw Civil Defence declare a state of emergency along State Highway 6 from Hokitika to Haast as the region prepared for what was expected to be the heaviest rain of the evening.

“This means the road between here and Haast – including the Glacier region and townships in between – is now closed. Travellers have until 6pm tonight to clear the road,” Civil Defence said in a statement last night.

“All travellers are instructed to move to the nearest township, park up and remain in place until the emergency is lifted. Anyone camping in the region must immediately pack up and move to the nearest township and seek accommodation in a camping ground or motel.”

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) also closed SH6 from the West Coast town of Ross to Otago’s Makarora due to flooding.

SH6 MAKARORA TO ROSS - FLOODING - 4:40PM, FRI 19 JAN

The road is now CLOSED and will be CLOSED overnight. Please avoid all non-essential travel and delay your journey. Please find the latest updates on our Traffic Info Map: https://t.co/i9Px51oWGI ^SG pic.twitter.com/IkxSpLEqG4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) January 19, 2024

Police, meanwhile, were patrolling the area and directing drivers to the nearest township. Emergency management staff and volunteers were also giving help.

“The rain expected this afternoon and tonight will likely cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to make some roads impassable and could isolate communities,” Civil Defence said.

“The Grey and Buller Districts to our north are also expecting heavy rain, but not quite to the same extent. Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

West Coast Emergency Management group controller Te Aroha Cook said the safety of people was top of mind and the best way to do this was to keep them off the roads.

“Our main priority is to ensure people are safe. By declaring the emergency now and getting people off the roads in the daylight, we are greatly reducing the risk of danger to our locals, our tourists and our emergency service teams.

“We know there is an increased risk of accidents and issues in the dark. With rivers at risk of breaching and the chance of slips increasing in this weather, we need to act now.”

Locals were advised to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Motel and hotel patrons must stay in place and anyone camping near waterways needed to immediately pack up and move to the nearest township for safe and secure accommodation, Cook said.

“All our emergency service partners and our local communities are behind us in making this decision. People have until 6pm to clear the roads – after that time, Police will be actively enforcing the road closure. Emergency Management staff and volunteers will be providing assistance as necessary.”

Civil Defence will advise when the state of emergency is lifted.

Waiho River bridge. Photo / Tess Brunton, RNZ

Officials were also trying to work out whether to evacuate homes before dark as a precaution.

A heavy rain red warning is in place for the region until this morning, with 500mm to 700mm of rain expected to accumulate about the ranges and 100mm to 200mm about the coast.

St John said it was closely monitoring the weather on the West Coast and deployed a command unit and a welfare camper to support its team there.

“This is being co-ordinated by our Major Incident Support Team. Two managers from Canterbury are also travelling to support our response,” St John said.

Sandbags were being handed out on the streets of Hokitika from Thursday and Civil Defence staff from across the South Island were pulled in as locals prepared for the massive deluge from an atmospheric river of moisture.

A few watches and warnings today. Most associated with the front causing the heavy rain in Westland.



Looking ahead a rain watch has also been issued for the Gisborne area, where we are expecting a new feature to arrive on Sunday.

For full details check https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/tSVzwdtIKT — MetService (@MetService) January 18, 2024

Civil Defence mobilised staff and resources as “a month’s worth of rain in one day” began falling on the West Coast yesterday - and while 80mm had already been recorded, the heaviest downpours were tipped for this morning.

Westland Mayor Helen Lash said Friday afternoon’s rain levels would be critical for the region from Haast to Hokitika, with a further 300mm of rain expected in the ranges on top of what has already fallen. The worst of it was expected between 10pm Friday and 6am Saturday.

Te Aroha Cook warned residents and visitors not to get complacent.

Emergency services also have additional staff in Franz Josef, Haast, Hokitika and Greymouth.

Yesterday morning the Westland District Council said the Franz Josef’s Waiho River water level was 7.926m at 8.30am, increasing by 419mm per hour.

We're closely monitoring the weather on the West Coast and have deployed a command unit and a welfare camper to support our team there. This is being co-ordinated by our Major Incident Support Team. Two managers from Canterbury are also travelling to support our response. pic.twitter.com/XcFus6S5Pb — Hato Hone St John (@StJohnNZ) January 19, 2024

Cook said Waiho River had since reached its “first alarm level”, which is triggered at 8m. The water level was expected to peak at 2am.

NZTA warned motorists against driving “unless you really need to” because of the risk of flooding.