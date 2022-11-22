Kathy Sexton was known to a lot of people in her community and had worked as a manager at New World for almost 30 years. Photo / Supplied

A drunk driver more than three times the limit has today admitted causing a crash that killed a beloved grandmother.

Brian Ralph Lewis, 66, veered into oncoming 56-year-old Greymouth New World staff member Kathy Sexton near Stillwater on the West Coast on April 30 this year.

Sexton and her teenage grandson and his friend were returning from Greymouth with takeaways at around 6.20pm when Lewis went over a bridge on State Highway 7, lost control, and crossed the centreline.

He went straight into the oncoming vehicle and caused a massive crash that launched both cars from the road.

Sexton died at the scene and her two young passengers were flown to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries that are understood to be having major ongoing effects.

Kathy Sexton was a devoted nana who loved spoiling her four grandchildren. Photo / Supplied

Lewis, who was also badly injured in the crash, had a blood-alcohol count of 183ml — more than three times the legal limit.

He was later charged with driving with excess blood alcohol and causing death, plus two charges of driving above the limit and causing injury.

Today, during an appearance at Greymouth District Court, he entered guilty pleas to all charges.

He was remanded in custody until January 17 for sentencing, and Judge Jane Farish asked for a full, updated medical report before his next appearance.

Lewis was also critically injured in the crash.

He was wheeled into court today in a wheelchair and wearing an oxygen tube.

Judge Farish said she was “acutely aware” of Lewis’ current medical issues.

At Lewis’ request, Judge Farish also made a referral to restorative justice but said that was dependent on whether the victims were willing to engage in the process.

Family and friends of Sexton and the two injured teenagers have attended every court appearance.

As Lewis left the courtroom today, someone yelled out from the gallery: “You get to enjoy your Christmas -- Kathy’s family doesn’t.”

Sexton, who lived in Ngahere, about 20 minutes from Greymouth, had been a manager at the local New World for 28 years.

“[She was] just a real friendly face in the community. The customers, some of them would just stop and chat to her,” her son Damian Hands earlier told the Herald, paying tribute to a “beautiful mum”.

Sexton’s daughter, Emma Hands, recalled her mother’s “laugh, humour and her kindness” as well as her love for the beach and outdoors.

“She was so kind.”