West Coast community coming to aid of former Gloriavale family after fire

A family of eight who just left Gloriavale have lost everything in a fire near Moana on the West Coast. Video / Ben Duckworth

Funds raised for a former Gloriavale family who lost everything in a house fire will be used to set them up in a new home.

The family of eight was staying at a farmhouse at Inchbonnie, near Lake Brunner on the South Island's West Coast, when it burnt to the ground on Saturday morning.

Farmer Matthew Donehue said the family has had a tough time since leaving the isolated Christian community just a few months ago.

They didn't have a lot of possessions but they're now back to square one.

He says the local community's helping them to start again, and they're very thankful.

"They're very good actually. Seeing all the help they've received from the community already. They're pretty resilient as well but yeah they're in a pretty good space now," he said.

A Givealittle page has so far raised over $6000 for the family, with a new baby due in a few weeks.

"They are back to square one with everything being burnt in the fire. Having to start again pretty much.

"Whether its $1 or $5, every little bit helps for them. They've got a rather large family to try and support."

Donehue said the funds will be used to furnish another house on the property that is currently empty.

"The kids were pretty shaken up by it all, but they've seen the generosity around the community and the kids are a lot happier now."

The family, with five children aged between 2 and 11 years, had been living in the house for about two months working as farmhands, when the fire broke out.

Everyone except the father and one of the children were in the house at the time and escaped unscathed.

Firefighters have pinpointed the cause of the blaze down to lightning.

The West Coast was battered by a severe electrical storm on the weekend, with MetService recording lightning directly striking the region 1,800 times on Saturday.