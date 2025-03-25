It was estimated he was killed about 10 days earlier.

Last month police revealed they were “reviewing new information” about the unsolved killing - including a “single gunshot” heard in the area where he was found.

Today,was estimated Detective Inspector Geoff Baber has released more information about the hunt for Robinson’s killer.

He said his team “continue to make progress after new leads breathed renewed energy into the investigation”.

“Since the beginning of the initial investigation, Police have known David was shot once in the head with a .22 calibre firearm.

“Police have never located the firearm that was used to murder David.

“As part of the reopened investigation, police have received a number of .22 firearms from individuals who owned them in the Kakapotahi area in December 1998.

“We are now able to conduct forensic examinations on these firearms so we can rule out any not used in David’s murder.”

Baber said police wanted to hear from “anyone else who owned a .22 firearm and was in the Kakapotahi area in 1998, or anyone who knew someone in the wider area who had such a firearm”.

“For the purpose of our investigation, we ask for people to get in touch, let us know who may have these firearms now, and whether police could take them temporarily for the purpose of conducting a forensic examination,” he said.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who may have owned, used, or had seen a green 4x4 vehicle around 1998 in the Kakapotahi area to please contact us.

“It is not too late to provide David’s family with answers – if you know something, we encourage you to come forward and speak with us.

Baber previously said Robinson’s possessions were scattered across the beach, indicating he had likely been staying in the area before he died.

“After extensive inquiries at the time of his death - including interviewing a number of people within the community and conducting searches of nearby beach, bush and river areas - the investigation was scaled back,” Baber explained.

Baber said Robinson would have now been 51 - and while his death was nearly three decades ago his family continue to grieve.

“We know people may not have wanted to previously tell us what they saw or heard, but the passing of time may have changed things for them, and they may see things differently now with regards to David and what happened to him,” he said.

“Our goal is to get justice for David, and answers for his family.”

He said it was not too late to provide the Robinson family with answers.

Anyone with information is being asked to email police via the cold case form on the police website, or call 105 and reference the case number 231129/2221.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz











