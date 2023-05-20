West Auckland vehicle chase ends with botched attempt by driver to escape police

Police and fire staff at the scene of incident on the Northwestern Motorway last night. Photo / Bevan Woodward

A person who tried to escape the police after a car chase in West Auckland last night ended up injuring themselves and being taken to hospital.

Police said shortly before 10pm they identified a vehicle of interest on Henderson Valley and signalled for the driver to pull over.

The driver failed to stop and the vehicle continued driving around West Auckland before being spiked. Despite being spiked, the vehicle headed onto the Northwestern motorway travelling at about 30km/h before coming to a stop.

The police said the driver got out of the vehicle and tried to flee over the motorway barrier, but injured themselves in the process. The person was taken to hospital.

Inquiries are ongoing, the police said.











