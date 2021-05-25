West Auckland train services suspended after person injured near Glen Eden station

Train services between Henderson and New Lynn have been suspended after an incident at Glen Eden train station. Photo / Google Maps

Train services between Henderson and New Lynn have been suspended while emergency services respond to an incident at Glen Eden train station this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene after a person was injured near the station, a Police media spokesperson said.

The incident was reported at around 7.35am and a person is in a serious condition.

AT spokesman Mark Hannan said train services on the western line had been suspended.

Passengers were encouraged to catch the bus instead and there was also a shuttle running between New Lynn and Auckland CBD.