A teenage driver has been arrested after three members of the public were injured as he attempted to flee a shoplifting incident in West Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said Waitematā West CIB had been investigating the incident, which happened in the carpark of a Woolworths supermarket on Lincoln Rd in Henderson about 11am on January 27.

She said a shoplifting had allegedly occurred at the supermarket before a female offender ran towards a waiting vehicle.

“The driver tried to leave the carpark quickly but, in the process, crashed into another vehicle carrying two occupants,” Goldie said.