West Auckland supermarket shoplifting: Teen driver arrested after three injured in Auckland getaway incident

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A teenage driver has been arrested after three members of the public were injured as he attempted to flee a shoplifting incident in West Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said Waitematā West CIB had been investigating the incident, which happened in the carpark of a Woolworths supermarket on Lincoln Rd in Henderson about 11am on January 27.

She said a shoplifting had allegedly occurred at the supermarket before a female offender ran towards a waiting vehicle.

“The driver tried to leave the carpark quickly but, in the process, crashed into another vehicle carrying two occupants,” Goldie said.

“The getaway driver allegedly stole a handbag from the victims he had just crashed into after the occupants got out to exchange details.”

She said a third member of the public then tried to intervene.

“All three members of the public suffered injuries after the getaway vehicle was driven off at speed. They all suffered physical injuries including grazing and bruising.

“Understandably, this ordeal has left them very shaken up and we are continuing to support them through this process.”

Goldie said detectives this week found a 19-year-old Rānui man and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault and one of theft.

He is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Monday.

Goldie said the initial alleged offender, a 21-year-old woman, has been summonsed to court over the supermarket shoplifting.

“I would like to acknowledge the support from the public we received in this investigation.”

